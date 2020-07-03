Officials: Parents need to prepare kids for school during coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Doctors who advised state officials on new school policies for dealing with the coronavirus are advising parents to help their kids get used to the new rules they’ll be encountering at school.

“Now that there are some stores and restaurants that are open, take your child out with you and model mask wearing, model that behavior so the children see that this is what is normal, what is expected,” said Dr. Lloyd Fisher, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

As for keeping teachers safe, doctors say they’re looking at room design.

The hope is that there will be a buffer zone for teachers so teachers may have a longer distance of separation from students than students may have with each other, so we’re really trying to put some protections in,” said Dr. Sandra Nelson an MGH Infectious Disease Specialist.

