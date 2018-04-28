Officials respond to tractor-trailer rollover in Andover

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - First responders arrived on the scene of tractor-trailer rollover in Andover Saturday. The rollover happened on Interstate-93 southbound near the 495 ramp.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
There is no word on what caused the crash, or if any injuries have been reported.
Traffic was backed up on both sides of I-93 in the area.
This is an ongoing investigation.
