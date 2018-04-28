Officials respond to tractor-trailer rollover in Andover

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - First responders arrived on the scene of tractor-trailer rollover in Andover Saturday. The rollover happened on Interstate-93 southbound near the 495 ramp.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

There is no word on what caused the crash, or if any injuries have been reported.

Traffic was backed up on both sides of I-93 in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

So far, no word on injuries or what lead up to this crash. Firefighters and paramedics on scene. #7news pic.twitter.com/GNOx1M1MnB — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) April 28, 2018

1st responders on scene of tractor trailer crash on I-93 SB at 495 ramp. pic.twitter.com/EflAM9Ui9H — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) April 28, 2018

#MATraffic There is a TT unit rolled over on the ramp from 495 North to 93 south. The right lane 93 south at 495 is blocked as well as the ramp from 495 north to 93 south being closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 28, 2018

