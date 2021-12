BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials at Logan Airport said they have fixed a problem that snarled baggage checks for hours Tuesday.

A problem with the system that handles check-ins and baggage in Terminal E led to long lines and delays.

Officials said they had fixed the problem Wednesday morning.

