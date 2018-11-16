Officials urge commuter rail passengers to check alerts before heading to stations

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Keolis crews are prepared on the commuter rail tracks with salt, sand and snow-clearing equipment as winter-like weather moves through the region.

People worked to clear the tracks overnight as several inches of snow fell in parts of the Bay State.

The MBTA and Keolis plan on running trains on a regular schedule but they encourage commuters to check for alerts before heading to the stations.

They encourage passengers to sign up for T-Alerts, follow @MBTA and @MBTA_CR on Twitter, use the Transit app or the MBTA commuter rail app, and visit the MBTA website.

The MBTA and Keolis will send out alerts through their various platforms alerting commuters of the conditions. The levels feature three tiers: Regular Schedule, Storm Schedule or No Service. Storm Schedule service options will be posted online and handed out at major stations when necessary.

“In advance of this winter, we’re doubling down on our efforts to highlight the key resources that allow us to get the most accurate information about service out to our customers so they can make informed decisions,” said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez. “While we’ve proactively made investments in equipment and infrastructure to make the MBTA more resilient, we are also strengthening the channels of communication so our riders know what to expect and can plan ahead.”

Commuters are also urged to use caution when on platforms and provide additional time to travel to and from the stations.

