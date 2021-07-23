NATICK, Mass (AP) — Boston-area officials are recommending no swimming, boating and fishing on parts of the Charles River while officials investigate abnormal odors, dead fish and an oil sheen.

The town of Natick said in an announcement on its website Thursday that the impacted area spans from Natick to Sherborn and Medfield.

It said public works officials have inspected town-owned wastewater facilities and the source doesn’t appear to be the town’s infrastructure.

The town has contacted the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority and asked it to assess local sewer pipes in low-lying areas. Natick officials said the Charles River Watershed Association, the Massachusetts Department of Emergency Response and the Massachusetts Environmental Police have also been notified.

The Metro West Daily News reports a public drinking water source in town was shut down last week after a sample tested positive for E. coli.

There was also a recent outbreak of cyanobacteria, a blue-green algae, in Lake Cochituate that prompted a no swimming advisory.

