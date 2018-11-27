Officials: Wheel fell off Commuter Rail train during morning commute

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg Line Commuter Rail train derailed Tuesday morning when a wheel fell off a single-level coach car near Waverly Station, officials said.

About 800 passengers were onboard the train when it slipped off the track around 7:45 a.m., according to Keolis, the company responsible for operating the Commuter Rail for the MBTA.

“While the root cause of the wheel separation will be determined through an investigation, it has been determined that the wheel separation prompted the derailment,” Keolis said.

No injuries were reported and all of the passengers were transferred onto another train. The incident did cause lengthy delays.

Commuter Rail coach cars, including wheel sets, are inspected daily but Keolis said an inspection of all cars with the same equipment would be completed before the start of the evening commute.

“The safety of our customers and our employees is our highest priority,” said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez. “We appreciate our passengers’ patience and cooperation during this incident, and I want to thank our teams for their efforts to restore Commuter Rail to full service.”

Commuters should expect normal service Tuesday night on all lines, including Fitchburg.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)