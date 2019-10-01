Officials: Worcester man used messaging app to solicit parents for sex with underage girls

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested on charges of child pornography after telling federal investigators he used a messaging app to talk to parents of underage girls so he could engage in sexual activity with them, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston.

Kenneth Gianatasio, 40, was charged with possession of child pornography. He is being held pending a probable cause hearing on Oct. 3.

Gianatasio began talking with an undercover federal agent on the Kik messenger service in August and requested to meet with the agent in order to engage in sexual activity with the agent’s fictitious underage daughter, officials said.

When law enforcement interviewed Gianatasio, he allegedly said he used Kik to communicate with parents of underage girls in order to engage in sexual activity with them. Investigators found multiple videos of child pornography on Gianatasio’s iPhone, officials said.

If found guilty, Gianatasio faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)