DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes of Route 1 southbound at Route 62 in Danvers shut down Monday night after an oil tanker went off the road and flipped onto its roof, according to officials.

The crash happened near Industrial Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries. No word on their current condition.

Firefighters were seen checking storm drains nearby, as there is an apparent oil leak coming from the truck. The truck has since been uprighted.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says traffic is being diverted to Route 62, and the closure is expected to remain in place for several hours. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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