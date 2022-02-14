BOSTON (WHDH) - During of the biggest sports betting days of the year, Gov. Charlie Baker and gaming companies renewed a push to bring gambling on games to Massachusetts.

Boston-based DraftKings said more than a quarter of bets on the Super Bowl placed in New Hampshire actually came from people who live in Massachusetts, where it is still illegal to bet. Baker has called for legalized sports betting in the past and did so again on Sunday.

“We filed a bill in 2019 and again last year to make sports gaming legal. MA is losing out to neighboring states on this, especially during big games,” Baker tweeted. “Enjoy the Super Bowl, and let’s make sports gaming happen!”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)