One killed, one injured in Malden head-on crash

MALDEN (WHDH) - A man has died and another person was injured in a head-on collision in Malden.

The crash, which happened just before midnight on Sunday, happened on Lynn Street.

Officials responding to the scene found two vehicles — a 2009 Infinity FX35 and a 2008 Nissan Altima. The two vehicles had collided head-on.

An early investigation shows the Infinity was traveling at a high speed when it struck the Nissan. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office, the Malden police, and Massachusetts state police are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed.

