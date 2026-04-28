FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was shot in Fitchburg Monday night, according to police.

Fitchburg police responded to Clinton Street near Fitchburg State University at approximately 6:38 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they said they found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police provided first aid to the victim on scene before they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no indication the incident is connected to Fitchburg State University. While police were on scene, the school posted an alert to its website saying, “FSU Alert: Police activity in the area of 48 Clinton St. Please keep clear of that area.”

One student told 7NEWS he was in his dorm when he heard what he thought sounded like gunshots. He said the police activity is unusual for the area.

“Really loud gunshots, kind of crazy to see it all happen from my dorm room,” said Donovan Meehan, a student at Fitchburg State University. “It’s wild, but hopefully everyone’s safe and everyone’s okay.”

No arrests have been made.

The Fitchburg Police Department’s Patrol Division and detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 978-345-9650.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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