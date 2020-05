SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Arrows have been painted on sidewalks in Swampscott to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Crews painted the one-way arrows in anticipation of more people outdoors now that the weather has warmed up.

