ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Brides Across America is sharing the love this wedding season with veterans heading to the altar.

Keeping with its mission of supporting military members and first responders, the organization is partnering with retailers as part of a nationwide campaign to give women who were on the front lines the dress of their dreams.

Those who came to look for a dress say they are grateful to Brides Across America for making them feel special before their big day.

“For me, it just made the whole process very easy,” said Ashley Eves who serves in the Navy.

Every year, the non-profit donates 2,000 wedding dresses to military and first responder brides.

Brides Across America has donated more than 27,000 wedding gowns since 2008.

“To see the joy on their faces is just a great feeling,” said founder Heidi Janson.

The “Operation Wedding Gown” event will run through Friday at their outlet store in Andover. The next event nearby will be in New Hampshire this coming December.

