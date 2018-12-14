BRIDGEPORT, CONN. (WHDH) - A real-life Santa Claus donated 1,000 toys to a Connecticut church after it was robbed.

Lucas Burnley, of Orleans, Massachusetts, made the 200-mile trip to the Greater Bridgeport Christian Fellowship with a U-Haul full of goodies worth about $45,000.

He was already doing a toy drive for his area and decided to split the money raised and give half to a community he’d never met.

“With the holidays, you don’t want someone to have to choose between buying food and buying their kid a toy,” Burnley said.

Pastor Eric Torres was extremely grateful for the gifts after someone stole the toys they originally planned to give to local children.

“To be where we are today, to have all of these toys coming into our building to receiving support, not only locally but from across the country, it has left our hearts full,” he said. “We’re really, really eager to get these toys out into the hands of our children this Christmas.”

