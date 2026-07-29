STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a packed Select Board meeting in Stoughton on Tuesday, where dozens of supporters of Police Chief Donna McNamara demanded answers from town officials and called for her immediate return to work.

Supporters in orange shirts are rallying behind McNamara a day after she filed a lawsuit against the town and Town Manager Thomas Calter, alleging they breached her contract. McNamara had been put on leave last week by Calter after what her attorney says was an unspecified complaint.

Now the town’s firefighters union is publicly backing McNamara.

Town residents who spoke tonight described intimidation and harassment complaints against Calter that they say the board isn’t taking seriously.

The Select Board will meet in executive session tomorrow to discuss the lawsuit.

They are responsible for hiring and firing the chief and town manager.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)