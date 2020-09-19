Outages reported after tree falls on power lines in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to restore power to some homes in Sandwich after a tree fell and knocked down power in the area, fire officials said.

Emergency crews say the tree fell on power lines early on Saturday morning on Meiggs Road.

Eversource is on scene to restore power to the impacted neighborhood.

 

