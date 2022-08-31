BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding residents to not block hydrants after someone illegally parked in front of a hydrant, delaying efforts to put out a fire in Allston Tuesday night.

Firefighters battled the flames and the heat on Glenville Avenue. Officials said the fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor, causing more than $100,000 in damage. More than a dozen of people were forced out of their homes.

Firefighters said they were lucky they were able to get water from the nearby fire hydrant because someone illegally parked in front of it.

