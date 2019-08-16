Over height truck gets stuck under Boston University bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trailer slowed evening traffic on Storrow Drive Friday after it got stuck under the Boston University bridge.

Troopers responding to the eastbound side of the parkway found the truck wedged up against the bridge, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The left lane was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MATraffic Over-height truck struck the BU bridge eastbound on Storrow Drive in #Boston. Left lane closed down until further notice. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/alBSUYtXu7 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 17, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)