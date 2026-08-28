KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of an in-home daycare in Kingston who is accused of physically abusing several children in her care turned herself into police Friday after officers said publicly that they were searching for her.

Karen Rezendes, 51, of Kingston, is charged with physically abusing several children ages one to five-years-old that attended her in-home daycare called “Oh Nana’s Daycare” on Cole Street. She pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

Investigators said they obtained video evidence that captured the assaults, including Rezendes violently shoving a child to the ground, striking another child with kitchen accessories, slamming a child against the counter, and locking a toddler in the attic.

“It’s definitely shocking that somebody would want to treat other kids that way, especially other children, because it sounds like it wasn’t very good,” said Kylie McInnis, a neighbor.

Oh Nana’s Daycare was shut down last month and is no longer licensed, Kingston police said.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families as well as Department of Early Education and Care are also investigating.

Kingston police are asking anyone who believes their child may have been harmed at the daycare to contact them.



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