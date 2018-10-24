OKLAHOMA CITY (WHDH) — A dog owner in Oklahoma City is urging people to ignore her pet who she says has a tendency to sneak out to a nearby McDonald’s to get a free meal.

Betsy Reyes took to Facebook over the weekend to share a picture of her dog, Princess, explaining that her dog often ventures over to the fast-food chain in order to be fed by customers.

Reyes wrote that Princess is “gold diggin'” and “acting like she’s a stray so people will feel bad for her & feed her burgers.”

The post went viral and got shared more than 250,000 times.

Reyes later posted a video of Princess getting “caught in the act.”

The dog is seen sitting next to a customers’ car before the customer tosses her a burger.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)