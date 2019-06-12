(WHDH) — A popular diaper brand is hoping to ease the lives of dads with little ones by providing 5,000 baby changing tables for installation in men’s public restrooms across the country.

Often times, fathers are forced to get creative when changing their child’s diaper in a public bathroom, whether that be by balancing them on their lap or placing them on the floor.

Pampers has caught wind of this changing table inequality after a picture posted by Donte Palmer, a father in Florida, went viral of him trying to change his son’s diaper without a table.

Palmer founded #SquatForChange, an organization committed to arming dads with the proper changing table resources they need to be hands-on with their children.

Palmer and musician John Legend are working with Pampers to help bring awareness towards the lack of changing tables in men’s public bathrooms.

“I am so excited to play a role in Pampers’ Love the Change campaign. I love being a hands-on dad, and it is so important that we acknowledge the active role dads are playing in their babies’ lives,” Legend said. “Spending time out and about with my kids is one of the greatest joys in my life, but it’s frustrating when I am out with Miles and the men’s restroom doesn’t have a baby changing table. I’m proud to support Pampers as it paves the way for more inclusive parenting by providing all of us dads out there with the tools we need to succeed.”

Pampers partnered with Koala Kare to identify public locations with the highest need for baby changing tables over the next two years.

The first 500 locations have been identified and installation is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

