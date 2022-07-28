HATFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7-month old paralyzed kitten found both a home and his mobility thanks to New Englanders’ big hearts.

Nutmeg was rescued along with his sibling Sage by A Kitten Place in Brandon, Florida, according to wheelchair company Walkin’ Pets. Rescuers found Nutmeg with an injury that left his rear legs paralyzed. He got around by dragging himself by his two front legs.

A Kitten Place reached out to New Hampshire-based Walkin’ Pets, a company that provides wheelchair and other mobility aids for animals in need. The company donated a rear wheelchair to Nutmeg. The company also connected Nutmeg and Sage with a Massachusetts couple who adopted the pair.

The shelter flew the kittens from Florida to Massachusetts, where they met their new parents for the first time, Sam Franciosa and her partner. Soon after, Walkin’ Pets came to the couple’s Hatfield home to donate the wheelchair to Nutmeg and watch him take his first independent steps.

“The wheelchair will help him have function in his back legs, give him support while standing, and allow him to walk around with ease,” Franciosa said. “He is already getting acclimated and adjusted to the chair, and I think this is going to be a great journey for him! The vets are optimistic that with the help of the wheels, laser therapy, and acupuncture, Nutmeg will one day regain his mobility!”

