Paralyzed teen gets his wish to meet the Patriots granted

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Patriots fan from South Carolina got the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to a dream granting organization.

Christian Wylie, 19, of Chester South Carolina was an active teenager with his eyes on the future. But, everything changed in 2017 after Wylie suffered a spinal cord injury while swimming that left him paralyzed and reliant on a wheelchair, tracheostomy and ventilator.

A year later, Wylie is doing his best to figure out his “new normal.”

Dream On 3, a sports-focused, dream granting organization thought they could help with that. So, they partnered with the New England Patriots to give Wylie a day he will never forget.

“They are a powerhouse team and I like that,” Wylie said of the Patriots.

Sunday morning, he will get the VIP experience and attend a Pats training camp, meet his favorite players and take a tour of Gillette Stadium.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience.”

The surprise trip also included a tour of Fenway Park where he will later attend the concert of legendary rock bands, Journey & Def Leppard and a stay at the Ritz.

Wylie said, “I feel like every day, I don’t need to feel down so, most of the time I am doing alright.”

