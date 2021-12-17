BOSTON (WHDH) - A family of five, including three young children, were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a pickup truck in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood on Friday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Centre and Hastings streets shortly before 10 a.m. found two mangled strollers resting on the sidewalk next to a Toyota Tacoma that appeared to have crashed over a brick wall.

A mother, father, and their three children under the age of 5 all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. The pickup truck driver was not hurt.

Police say it appears the truck lurched forward from a parking space adjacent to the sidewalk and went over a low brick wall, striking the family, who was reportedly sitting on a bench.

Charges have not been filed against the driver.

An investigation remains ongoing.

