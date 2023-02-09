RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents in Randolph are expressing concern about school safety after a teacher was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon due to an unknown type of tablet found in the teacher’s cup of coffee, police said.

This incident took place around noon on Tuesday at Donovan Elementary School, according to emails to staff and parents obtained by 7NEWS. The teacher went to the hospital as a precaution, officials say. Police did not say whether the teacher suffered any symptoms.

Investigators have confirmed this incident took place in the same fourth grade classroom where shell casings were found last month.

The principal also made reference to incidents in January, saying officials had determined that five students had “some level of involvement in the notes and empty shell casings that were found in the schools.”

According to the principal, all five students have received some form of punishment.

A search using police dogs after shell casings were found did not turn up any other casings or weapons. The shell casings did prompt a school lockdown, though, as well as concern from parents, who met with the Randolph Public Schools superintendent and a school resource officer at a subsequent safety forum.

After this latest incident at Donovan Elementary, parents are saying they want administrators to do everything in their power to prevent issues like this from getting worse.

“I just don’t want anything bad to happen,” said parent Desa Garcia. “We’ve seen the news many times, school shootings and things like that, and I just want to make sure they’re doing everything that they can possible to prevent anything further from escalating.”

Police told 7NEWS they are assisting school administrators investigating this incident, though they said this is not a criminal investigation.

