Part of Route 1A in Wrentham closed after truck plows into utility pole, knocks out power

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Route 1A in Wrentham is closed Wednesday morning after a dump truck with an attached plow slammed into a utility pole and ripped down wires, police said.

Officers responding to the northbound side of the highway at Winter Street near the center of town found a toppled utility pole and a dump truck tangled in wires, according to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath.

“Schools delayed for two hours, elementary schools in Wrentham, because of this situation,” McGrath told 7’s Kerri Corrado. “We’re probably looking at hours of no power in this area.”

The area will be closed to motorists until further notice. Traffic is being detoured onto Route 140.

National Grid has been called to the scene to conduct repairs.

Many roads in the town were said to be treacherous and snowcovered at the time of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

