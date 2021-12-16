(WHDH) — Near-record warmth on Thursday is expected to be quickly followed by December flurries — with much of Massachusetts expected to see some snow on Saturday.

The flakes are expected to start flying beginning mid-day Saturday, according to the 7NEWS weather team.

The larger snow totals will be across northern Massachusetts and up into New Hampshire.

Some northern points in the Bay State could get 2-4 inches of snow, while other areas will see a coating to 2 inches of snow. Boston and communities to the south will likely see a few flakes and cold rain.

Parts of New Hampshire could get up to 6 inches of snow.

