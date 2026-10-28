DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A hearing will be held Wednesday to discuss a medical malpractice lawsuit filed by Patrick Clancy.

Clancy is suing his ex-wife Lindsay’s mental health care providers claiming they overprescribed medication.

He also said they failed to monitor her deteriorating mental health.

Lindsay Clancy admitted to killing her three young children at her Duxbury home in January 2023.

Her attorneys said she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time.

Her trial ended in a mistrial.

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