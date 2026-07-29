PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patrick Clancy is set to return to the stand Wednesday morning in his ex-wife’s Lindsay’s murder trial.

Lindsay Clancy is charged with killing the couple’s three young children at their Duxbury home in 2023.

Patrick concluded his testimony Monday, describing what his children were doing that day right before he left to go pick up dinner.

“I came upstairs, I took Callum for a minute and I rocked him by my knees, kissed Cora on the head and Isaid i’ll be right back,” Patrick said on the stand Monday. “[Dawson] was eating chicken nuggets on the couch.”

Prosecutors said while he was gone, Lindsay strangled their children and tried to take her own life.

On Wednesday, jurors are expected to hear the 911 call Patrick made when he returned home to the horrific scene; only the people present in the courtroom will be allowed to hear the call.

Whether Lindsay killed the children is not in dispute – the question is if she is criminally responsible for their deaths.

Lindsay’s defense attorney said the 35-year-old was suffering from post-partum psychosis and was overmedicated.

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