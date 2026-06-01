BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced they are acquiring Wide Receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are sending Philadelphia a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in return.

The rumored trade that’s been making waves in the NFL for months now is complete, with Brown, 28, joining the Patriots offense and giving third-year Quarterback Drake Maye a top-tier option.

The Patriots announced the move on social media Monday afternoon.

WELCOME TO THE PATRIOTS A.J. BROWN‼️ pic.twitter.com/mjr0ABA4Xx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 1, 2026

Brown is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2019-2021) and Philadelphia Eagles (2022-2025). He was chosen by the Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Mississippi. After spending three seasons in Tennessee, he was traded to the Eagles on April 28, 2022.

Brown is a four-time All-Pro and won Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

Brown had 78 receptions on 121 targets last season, good for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. He has recorded 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons.

He will now reunite with Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel, who coached Brown during his tenure with the Titans.

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