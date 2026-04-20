LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots’ Day parade winds its way from City Hall to Boston’s North End, commemorating Paul Revere and his midnight ride.

Tourists in town for the marathon enjoyed the sights and the sounds. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about what this day means for the city.

“It’s very important as the world is looking to Boston for the Marathon and the finish line, we’re also reminding everyone that we’re running the race for a more perfect democracy as well,” Wu said.

The parade makes its way to the North End where the marchers make way for the horses to re-enact Paul Revere’s midnight ride.

Revere had a little problem getting his proclamation from Wu, but everyone got the message.

“It’s the tradition,” Luciano Cornelio said, a North End resident. “It’s the American revolution. It started.”

“We just came to Boston, this is our first Marathon Monday and we wanted to check all the boxes,” C.J. Wachs said. “It’s wonderful.”

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