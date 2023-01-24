FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots have hired Bill O’Brien to return to New England as their new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN.

O’Brien previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Pats, working with Tom Brady for a few years.

He also worked with Mac Jones for a brief time at the University of Alabama.

The Patriots went without an offensive coordinator last season.

