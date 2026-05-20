FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of elementary school students flocked to Foxboro Wednesday for the annual Patriots Community Day, where they were able to participate in drills and hang out with players, coaches, and staff.

The Patriots hosted more than 200 students from Young Woods Elementary School in Providence at their new practice facility in Foxboro. Quarterback Drake Maye, Head Coach Mike Vrabel, and Owner Robert Kraft were among those in attendance.

“For them, they’re going to remember this, even though they might be little, they’re going to remember this,” said Patriots Safety Craig Woodson. “Just to be able to play with them, and be out on the field with them, this is something big, they want to keep on doing this.”

Kids were catching passes, kicking field goals, and being coached by the recent Super Bowl team.

“Being able to see them have fun, smile and everything, it brings you back to when you were a child, and wishing you could do these things,” said Patriots Wide Receiver Kyle Williams. “I have nieces and nephews and I love to spend time with them, so when I get to spend time with kids — just help them and show them that they can reach their dreams — this is what I love to do.”

While the kids get an unforgettable day of fun, the Patriots players said they get just as much out of giving back.

“The kids are so innocent, they’re so much fun to be around, they’re such a joy,” said Patriots Linebacker Christian Eliss. “How they’re enjoying life, you can take a look at them, and look at ourselves and be like, are we enjoying life the same way? It’s refreshing.”

Community Day allowed the team to get a short break from their voluntary offseason workout program, but soon their focus will shift back to the football field when organized team activites begin next week.

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