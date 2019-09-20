Patriots release Antonio Brown amid rape, sexual misconduct allegations

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots have released embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown after just one game in New England, the team announced Friday.

In a statement, a team spokesman said, “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former trainer. He is also accused of exposing himself to a painter he had hired. He has denied the allegations.

In a tweet, Brown said, “Thank you for the opportunity, Patriots.”

“It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with the Patriots,” Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in a statement. “But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”

Head coach Bill Belichick cut short his regular media availability Friday morning after he was asked a series of questions about Brown.

Sports Illustrated published “intimidating” text messages on Thursday night that Brown allegedly sent in a group chat, which included the painter who says he made an unwanted sexual advance toward her in 2017.

In the texts, Brown reportedly referred to his accuser as a “super broke girl,” encouraging others in the group to investigate her.

Brown’s former personal trainer, Britney Taylor, also filed a civil suit in Florida that alleges the 31-year-old receiver raped her.

He made his Patriots debut this past Sunday, snagging four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Brown was originally traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland in the offseason.

The Patriots signed Brown hours after the Raiders let him go earlier this month.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

