FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Tuesday announced that they will honor former wide receiver Julian Edelman during halftime of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

The longtime star will be celebrated during a special ceremony after he announced his retirement after 12 seasons this past spring.

Edelman is second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards, and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns.

The three-time Super Bowl champion sits second in NFL history with 118 postseason receptions. He is also one of 15 NFL players with at least 1,000 career postseason yards.

He turned in key performances at crucial moments in Super Bowl wins over the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

