PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody High School employee has been placed on administrative leave in response to allegations of inappropriate behavior, according to the city’s superintendent.

Initial reports suggest that the employee plugged their personal computer into a classroom projector on Monday and a series of explicit images from what appeared to be a Google Image search were displayed on the screen for students to see, Superintendent Josh Vadala said.

Vadala added that the district immediately began meeting with students and contacting their parents following reports of the alleged incident.

Counseling and guidance services have been made available to students affected by this incident.

The district is also actively reviewing its acceptable use policy and its policies regarding the use of employees’ personal devices, including computers, in the classroom, according to Vadala.

School officials have launched an internal investigation and the Peabody Police Department has been notified.

