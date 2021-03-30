Peabody woman buys herself scratch ticket for Valentine’s Day, wins $1M prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Peabody woman has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$200,000 a Year for Life” instant ticket game.

Enkaljana Ruci decided to buy an instant ticket for herself on Valentine’s Day and won the $1 million prize. She chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on buying a car with her winnings.

Her winning ticket was bought at the Market Basket on South Main Street in Middleton. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

