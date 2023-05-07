NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in North Andover on Sunday, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced.

The woman was walking on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 when she was struck by a Honda Civic around1:30 p.m., according to Tucker’s Office.

The victim was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The woman’s family says she lives in the area where the crash occurred.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed or citations issued at this moment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and detectives from the North Andover Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)