SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 41-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle in Salem Sunday night later died of her injuries, according to authorities.

The Salem Police Department announced in an update that the victim, identified as Tammi Lyn Guy, had died after being struck in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Wilson Street.

In a news release, the department described how officers were called to the scene around 8:23 p.m. and found the victim in the road, suffering from “extensive injuries.”

Officers soon initiated life saving measures before paramedics arrived and transported Guy to North Shore Medical Center before she died of her injuries, according to officials.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

