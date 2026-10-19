QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Quincy late Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Hancock Street around 11:30 p.m. determined a 64-year-old Quincy woman had struck a 61-year-old Quincy woman, according to Quincy police. The pedestrian was taken to a Boston-area hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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