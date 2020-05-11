PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Pelham, New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help identifying a person who broke into and robbed a convenience store on Saturday.
Officers responding to a reported robbery at The Stateline Market on Bridge Street around 3:20 a.m. were shown surveillance footage of a person forcefully entering the store through the front door and stuffing objects into a duffel bag, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-645-2411.
