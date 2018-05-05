Pelham police urging Cinco de Mayo safety after 7th DUI arrest of week

PELHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Pelham, New Hampshire are urging partygoers to celebrate responsibly during Cinco de Mayo after a seventh DUI arrest this week, this one following a scary crash.

Police say an officer was on patrol early Saturday morning when he came across a crash involving a 2007 Saab that was tangled in utility lines.

The officer arrived at the scene in time to see the suspect — Anthony Campbell, 18 of Salem, NH — running from the scene. The officer stopped Campbell in the Gage Hill Farm Store.

An investigation determined that Campbell was driving on Route 38 when he went off the road and crashed through a utility pole. Campbell was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was treated on scene for injuries police described as “surprisingly minor.”

Campbell is scheduled to appear in court on May 14. Route 38 was closed and detoured as crews work to restore the utility lines damaged in the crash.

Police say the arrest is the seventh for DUI in the past week. Officials are encouraging anyone who plans on celebrating this weekend to make plans ahead of time and not drive while impaired. Police say they will have DUI patrols throughout the weekend.

