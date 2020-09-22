GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Vice President Mike Pence will be hosting a “Make America Great Again!” event in Gilford, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

This event comes as President Donald Trump and Pence seek reelection as they battle against Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

It is slated to take place at AutoServ Hangar at Gate K at 3 p.m.

Doors open for general admission at 1 p.m. and close at 2:30 p.m.

