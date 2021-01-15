Person hospitalized after car slams through Abington shed

Credit: Abington Fire Dept.

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital on Friday after a car went crashing through a shed in Abington.

Emergency crews responding to reports of the accident found the light-colored sedan almost totally inside the shed on Plymouth Sreet, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

The injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

