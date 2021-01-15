Person hospitalized after car slams through Abington shed

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital on Friday after a car went crashing through a shed in Abington.
Emergency crews responding to reports of the accident found the light-colored sedan almost totally inside the shed on Plymouth Sreet, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.
The injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
Single car MVA w/ storage shed on Plymouth St. 1 person transported w/ non life threatening injuries to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/1ezyuD3LCy
— Abington Fire PIO (@AbingtonFDPIO) January 15, 2021
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)