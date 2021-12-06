RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a fire tore through a house in Randolph early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Warren Street around 3:30 a.m. found flames and smoke coming from a home.

Smoke alarms alerted three people inside the house to the fire and they were able to get out on their own, according to fire officials.

One of those people suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

#Randolph Fire Chief says 3 people got out of the home on their own but a man has been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Focus now putting out hot spots in upper floors @7News pic.twitter.com/MfZ9oH3uvX — Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) December 6, 2021

