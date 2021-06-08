BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a crash involving a scooter and a dump truck in Roslindale early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Walk Hill and American Legion Highway around 2:30 a.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were taken to an area hospital.

Police tape could be seen around a dump truck and a scooter that had been knocked down onto its side.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox