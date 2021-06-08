BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a crash involving a scooter and a dump truck in Roslindale early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Walk Hill and American Legion Highway around 2:30 a.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were taken to an area hospital.

Police tape could be seen around a dump truck and a scooter that had been knocked down onto its side.

No additional information has been released.

