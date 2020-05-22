Person hospitalized following fiery single-car crash in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a fiery single-car crash that left the involved vehicle charred and significantly damaged in East Boston on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at 230 McClellan Highway just after 6:30 a.m. transported one person to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries, Boston police said.

A telephone pole had been knocked over and debris could be seen scattered across the highway.

A portion of the highway has been closed, resulting in traffic backups.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

