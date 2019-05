BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Brockton late Tuesday night.

The Brockton Fire Department responding to the area of Somerset Place just before midnight say they transported one victim with undisclosed injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

