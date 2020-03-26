Person hospitalized with coronavirus stayed at Pine Street Inn, other shelters

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person who has been hospitalized with coronavirus recently stayed at the Pine Street Inn, in addition to a number of other Boston-area homeless shelters, officials announced Thursday.

“Pine Street Inn has been informed that an individual who stayed at Boston-area shelters, including Pine Street, has tested positive for COVID-19,” an Inn spokesperson said in a statement.

The patient is undergoing treatment at a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The shelters involved are working with various health partners, including the Boston Public Health Commission, to track others who may have been in contact with the infected individual.

“For weeks, we have been preparing for this eventuality, and we are continuing to implement measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among individuals experiencing homelessness,” the statement added.

The Pine Street Inn says it is screening every guest prior to shelter entry to identify anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. More than 3,200 screenings have been conducted in recent days.

The Inn says it is taking “every precaution” to protect guests and employees from coronavirus.

