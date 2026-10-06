CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a shooting in Cambridge Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Cambridge Emergency Communications said it received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of Russell Field in North Cambridge at approximately 3:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they located one person suffering from gunshot injuries.

The victim was taken by EMS to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Cambridge police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cambridge Police Detectives at (617) 349-3300.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





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